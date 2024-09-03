WORLD
3 MIN READ
Wave of high-ranking resignations rocks Israeli army amid Gaza war
Major General Tamir Yadai, the Chief of the Israeli Army’s Ground Forces, will step down within coming weeks with no immediate clarity on his replacement.
Wave of high-ranking resignations rocks Israeli army amid Gaza war
Major General Tamir Yadai, Chief of the Israeli Army’s Ground Forces, has resigned, marking the latest high-profile exit. / Photo: Israeli army / Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
September 3, 2024

A wave of high-profile military and security resignations has shaken the Israeli army since Oct. 7, with several senior officers stepping down, citing intelligence failure to predict the raid and personal reasons.

Here is a list of seven prominent resignations from Israel's army ranks over the last 11 months.

The head of the Military Intelligence Directorate's Research Division, Brigadier General Amit Saar, quits "due to personal reasons, unrelated to the failure of the unit to sound the alarm about the Oct. 7 attack, but over illness," according to Israeli media.

The head of the Israeli army's Military Intelligence Directorate, Major General Aharon Haliva, resigns over his failure to predict the Oct. 7 raid on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas.

RelatedEx-Israeli general warns the country could collapse in a year. Here is why

Spate of resignations

The commander of the Israeli army’s Gaza Division, Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, announces his resignation due to his failure to protect Israeli military bases and settlements during the Hamas raid on Oct. 7.

The head of the Shin Bet security agency’s Southern District steps down, citing his department’s failure to avert Hamas’s Oct. 7 raid.

Recommended

An intelligence officer in the Gaza division informs his commanders that he intends to resign due to the intelligence failure on Oct. 7.

The commander of Unit 8200, the Israeli army’s largest collection unit, Brigadier General Yossi Shariel, intends to announce his resignation in the coming weeks in response to criticism leveled at him regarding the intelligence failures on Oct. 7.

Chief of the Israeli army’s Ground Forces, Tamir Yadai, resigned on Tuesday for "personal reasons" after he served three years in his position. According to Israel’s Army Radio, he is expected to submit his candidacy for "significant positions" within the army.

On June 6, Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz and War Cabinet observer Gadi Eisenkot stepped down from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency unity government.

Gantz and Eisenkot, both members of the National Unity party, joined Netanyahu’s government following the Israel's assault on Gaza erupted, leading to the formation of the emergency government, which then established the War Cabinet.

These resignations come as Israel continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 40,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 94,200 others since a Hamas surprise raid on Oct. 7 last year.

The Israeli army is also engaged in daily exchanges of cross-border attacks with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control