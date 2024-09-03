A wave of high-profile military and security resignations has shaken the Israeli army since Oct. 7, with several senior officers stepping down, citing intelligence failure to predict the raid and personal reasons.

Here is a list of seven prominent resignations from Israel's army ranks over the last 11 months.

The head of the Military Intelligence Directorate's Research Division, Brigadier General Amit Saar, quits "due to personal reasons, unrelated to the failure of the unit to sound the alarm about the Oct. 7 attack, but over illness," according to Israeli media.

The head of the Israeli army's Military Intelligence Directorate, Major General Aharon Haliva, resigns over his failure to predict the Oct. 7 raid on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Related Ex-Israeli general warns the country could collapse in a year. Here is why

Spate of resignations

The commander of the Israeli army’s Gaza Division, Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, announces his resignation due to his failure to protect Israeli military bases and settlements during the Hamas raid on Oct. 7.

The head of the Shin Bet security agency’s Southern District steps down, citing his department’s failure to avert Hamas’s Oct. 7 raid.