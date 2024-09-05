WORLD
Amnesty calls for war crimes probe into Israel's wanton destruction in Gaza
The extent of the destruction far exceeds any legitimate military necessity and must be investigated, Amnesty International says in a new report.
Much of the destruction in Gaza occurred after Israeli forces had gained control of the areas, with no ongoing combat. / Photo: Reuters
September 5, 2024

The Israeli military's destruction of Gaza's eastern perimeter should be investigated as a war crime, including wanton destruction and collective punishment, Amnesty International said in a new investigation on Thursday.

This follows an inquiry into the expanded "buffer zone" along Gaza's border.

Between October 2023 and May 2024, Amnesty International said it identified widespread destruction in Gaza using satellite imagery and videos shared by Israeli soldiers.

It found out that entire neighbourhoods, including homes, schools and mosques, were demolished. Israeli soldiers were seen celebrating as buildings were destroyed.

"The Israeli military's relentless campaign of ruin in Gaza is one of wanton destruction," Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty's Senior Director for Research, said.

'Unlike anything we have studied': Data on Israeli destruction of Gaza

The Israeli military expanded the buffer zone along Gaza's eastern boundary, affecting 58 square kilometres of land, the report said, adding that over 90 percent of structures in this area have been destroyed and agricultural land has been significantly damaged.

Israeli officials have defended the destruction as a security measure following the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas, however, Amnesty said the extent of the destruction far exceeds any legitimate military necessity and must be investigated.

The investigation revealed that much of the destruction occurred after Israeli forces had gained control of the areas, with no ongoing combat.

The destruction was seen as disproportionate to military objectives, violating international humanitarian law, the report said, highlighting that homes, schools and civilian structures were deliberately targeted, constituting collective punishment.

In Khuza'a, southern Gaza, more than 850 structures were destroyed after Israeli ground forces entered in late 2023, which the investigation confirmed through satellite imagery that showed extensive demolition of homes, orchards and farmland.

"Out of the 222 houses of my relatives in the area, only about a dozen remain. My home … was completely destroyed," Dr Salem Qudeih, a resident, said.

Other areas along Gaza's border, including Shujaiya and Maghazi, have also suffered severe destruction.

Over 1,200 structures in central Gaza were damaged or destroyed as Israeli forces claimed to be targeting tunnels and weapons infrastructure, prompting the international rights organisation to question the justification for the widespread demolition of civilian property.

Amnesty International said the actions of the Israeli military should be thoroughly investigated as war crimes, citing evidence of both wanton destruction and collective punishment.

Amnesty said it sent questions regarding the demolitions to Israeli authorities on July 2, but by the time of publication of its report, no response had been received.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
