The Israeli military's destruction of Gaza's eastern perimeter should be investigated as a war crime, including wanton destruction and collective punishment, Amnesty International said in a new investigation on Thursday.

This follows an inquiry into the expanded "buffer zone" along Gaza's border.

Between October 2023 and May 2024, Amnesty International said it identified widespread destruction in Gaza using satellite imagery and videos shared by Israeli soldiers.

It found out that entire neighbourhoods, including homes, schools and mosques, were demolished. Israeli soldiers were seen celebrating as buildings were destroyed.

"The Israeli military's relentless campaign of ruin in Gaza is one of wanton destruction," Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty's Senior Director for Research, said.

The Israeli military expanded the buffer zone along Gaza's eastern boundary, affecting 58 square kilometres of land, the report said, adding that over 90 percent of structures in this area have been destroyed and agricultural land has been significantly damaged.

Israeli officials have defended the destruction as a security measure following the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas, however, Amnesty said the extent of the destruction far exceeds any legitimate military necessity and must be investigated.

The investigation revealed that much of the destruction occurred after Israeli forces had gained control of the areas, with no ongoing combat.