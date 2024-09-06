The father of a 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting four people at a Georgia high school and wounding nine others was arrested and faces charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for allowing his son to possess a weapon, authorities said.

Colin Gray, 54, the father of Colt Gray, was charged on Thursday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at a news conference.

"These charges stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon," Hosey said. "His charges are directly connected with the actions of his son and allowing him to possess a weapon."

In Georgia, second-degree murder means that a person has caused the death of another person while committing second-degree cruelty to children, regardless of intent. It is punishable by 10 to 30 years in prison, while malice murder and felony murder carry a minimum sentence of life. Involuntary manslaughter means that someone unintentionally causes the death of another person.

Authorities have charged 14-year-old Colt Gray as an adult with murder in the shootings on Wednesday at Apalachee High School outside Atlanta.

Arrest warrants obtained by the Associated Press accuse him of using a semiautomatic assault-style rifle in the attack, which killed two students and two teachers and wounded nine other people.

Shooter's origin