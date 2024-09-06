TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Kosovo lauds NATO and Türkiye's role in regional peace amid Serbia tensions
Kosovo’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye, calling it crucial for addressing regional security challenges.
Kosovo lauds NATO and Türkiye's role in regional peace amid Serbia tensions
Gervalla-Schwarz emphasised how Turkish investments have contributed significantly to Kosovo’s development. / Photo: AA
September 6, 2024

Kosovo’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz has underscored the pivotal role of Türkiye and NATO in maintaining peace and stability in the Balkans during a press conference in Pristina.

Speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Gervalla-Schwarz highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye, calling it crucial for addressing regional security challenges.

“The role of Türkiye and NATO is important in ensuring peace and stability in our region,” she said, reaffirming Kosovo’s partnership with NATO amid rising tensions with Serbia.

Gervalla-Schwarz also noted the strong economic ties between Kosovo and Türkiye, emphasising how Turkish investments have contributed significantly to Kosovo’s development.

"Economic cooperation between Kosovo and Türkiye is of special importance,” she said, citing improvements in job creation and infrastructure as key benefits.

RelatedTürkiye and Kosovo aim to strengthen ties with Turkish FM's visit
Recommended

Deep-rooted connections

The foreign minister further condemned recent actions by Serbia, labeling them as destabilising and provocative. She referenced threats from Serbia to close border points, describing these as “evidence of hegemonic intentions” and part of Serbia’s ongoing efforts to destabilise the region.

Gervalla-Schwarz also highlighted the deep-rooted connections between the Albanian community in Türkiye and the Turkish community in Kosovo, emphasising the strong bilateral relationship.

She expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s continued support, particularly in Kosovo’s quest for greater international recognition, including its bid for membership in the Council of Europe.

“We are committed to developing these relations and contributing to building a better future for our entire region,” Gervalla-Schwarz concluded, reaffirming Kosovo’s dedication to peace and prosperity alongside its Turkish partners.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan