The UN independent investigator on the right to food has accused Israel of carrying out a "starvation campaign" against Palestinians during its genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

In a report this week, investigator Michael Fakhri said Tel Aviv began to block all food, water, fuel, and other supplies into the blockaded Gaza, just two days after Hamas' surprise raid in southern Israel's military sites and settlements.

Fakhri said limited aid initially went mostly to southern and central Gaza, not to the north where Israel had ordered Palestinians to go.

A professor at the University of Oregon School of Law, Fakhri was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council as the investigator, or special rapporteur, on the right to food and assumed the role in 2020.

"By December, Palestinians in Gaza made up 80 percent of the people in the world experiencing famine or catastrophic hunger," Fakhri said.

"Never in post-war history had a population been made to go hungry so quickly and so completely as was the case for the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza."

Fakhri made the allegations in a report to the UN General Assembly circulated on Thursday.

He claimed it goes back 76 years to Israel's creation and its continuous expulsion of Palestinians.

Since then, he accused Israel of deploying "the full range of techniques of hunger and starvation against the Palestinians, perfecting the degree of control, suffering and death that it can cause through food systems."

'Beyond catastrophic'

Since the Israeli war in Gaza began, Fakhri said he has received direct reports of the destruction of the territory's food system, including farmland and fishing, which also has been documented and recognised by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and others.

"Israel then used humanitarian aid as a political and military weapon to harm and kill the Palestinian people in Gaza," he said.