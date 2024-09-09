Stars of the screen are mourning the death of James Earl Jones, the voice of "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader, on Monday at the age of 93.

Jones, a longtime sufferer of diabetes, died at his home surrounded by family members, his agent, Barry McPherson, said on Monday.

Jones, who also voiced King Mufasa in Disney’s animated feature "The Lion King," had a prolific and varied career.

Over six decades he worked with some of the greatest figures in cinema and theatre, including Stanley Kubrick in his 1964 Cold War satire "Dr Strangelove."

He also had roles in the Arnold Schwarzenegger film "Conan The Barbarian" and the 1989 Kevin Costner movie "Field of Dreams."

But it was for his role as one of cinema's most famous villains that he became most widely known.

While Darth Vader's immense physicality was the result of the towering British actor David Prowse, the sinister voice that appeared to emanate from inside the reconstructed man-in-a-mask was that of Jones.

And it was Jones who gave the "Star Wars" franchise some of its most memorable lines, including when he reveals to Luke Skywalker — played by a young Mark Hamill — "I am your father."

Hamill took to social media on Monday to share news of Jones' death, writing simply: "#RIP dad" with a broken heart emoji.

"Rustin" star Coleman Domingo wrote on social media that Jones was "a master of our craft."

"We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best."