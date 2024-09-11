The US remembered the lives taken and those reshaped by 9/11, marking an anniversary laced with presidential campaign politics as President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris stood together at ground zero.

September 11 — the date when hijacked plane attacks killed nearly 3,000 people in 2001 — falls in the thick of the presidential election season every four years, and it comes at an especially pointed moment this time.

The anniversary ceremony at the World Trade Center brought Harris and Trump, the Democratic and Republican nominees, face-to-face just hours after their first-ever debate Tuesday night.

The political backdrop wasn't top-of-mind for victims' relatives such as Cathy Naughton, who came to honour her cousin Michael Roberts, one of hundreds of firefighters killed in the attack.

Twenty-three years later, "it’s just so raw," she said. "We want to make sure people remember always, and say the names always and never forget."

"Every year, it just doesn’t get easier," she added.

Regardless of the campaign calendar, organisers of anniversary ceremonies have long taken pains to try to keep the focus on victims. For years, politicians have been only observers at ground zero observances, with the microphone going instead to relatives who read victims’ names aloud.

If politicians "care about what's actually going on, great. Be here," said Korryn Bishop, who lost her cousin John F. McDowell Jr. "If they're just here for political clout, that upsets me."

Related Evolution of terrorism: 22 years after 9/11

'Global War on Terrorism'

Biden, on the last Sept. 11 of his term and likely his half-century political career, was headed with Harris later to ceremonies in Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon, the three sites where commercial jets crashed after Al Qaeda operatives took them over on Sept. 11, 2001. Trump also was due at the Flight 93 National Memorial near rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Officials later concluded that the aircraft that crashed there was headed toward Washington. It went down after crew members and passengers tried to wrest control from the hijackers.

The attacks killed 2,977 people and left thousands of bereaved relatives and scarred survivors. The planes carved a gash in the Pentagon, the US military headquarters, and brought down the Trade Center's twin towers, which were among the world's tallest buildings.

The catastrophe also altered US foreign policy, domestic security practices and the mindset of many Americans who had not previously felt vulnerable to attacks by foreign extremists.