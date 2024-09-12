Sitting by their ruined home, Abu Ibrahim wept for his son and seven grandchildren killed by flash floods in Yemen, where increasingly severe downpours are piling more misery on the impoverished, war-torn country.

The greying, bearded villager gestured at the fallen stone walls, all that remains of their home after raging torrents and landslips cut great scars across the mountainside.

Abu Ibrahim, who lives nearby, fought back tears as he recalled the terrible sound of his son's dwelling collapsing in the deluge.

"Shortly afterwards, my wife saw that Ibrahim's house was no longer there," he said.

"She screamed loudly, saying, 'Ibrahim and his children have been swept away by the floods!'"

They were not the only ones killed, injured or uprooted by this year's seasonal rains, which experts say are growing in intensity and frequency because of climate change.

According to OCHA, the United Nations humanitarian agency, about 40 people died or are missing since the disaster in Al-Mahwit province's Melhan district, part of the vast swathe of Yemen held by Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

Fifteen houses were destroyed and 50 were badly damaged, forcing 215 families to shelter in nearby schools, OCHA said.

Across Yemen in recent weeks, nearly 100 people have died in floods, an AFP tally compiled from UN data shows.

And more than 560,000 people across the country have been affected since late July, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"The scale of the destruction is staggering," said Matt Huber, acting Yemen mission chief of the IOM, which appealed last week for $13.3 million in emergency funds.

'We heard the mountain shake'

The mountains of western Yemen are prone to heavy seasonal rainfall, but this year's extreme weather conditions are "unprecedented", said Huber.

In the Melhan tragedy, landslides crashed through homes and buried some of their occupants.

"We heard the mountain shake," said Abdullah al-Malhani, another neighbour of Ibrahim and his family.