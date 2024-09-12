Suspected Daesh-affiliated ADF rebels have killed 20 civilians in Democratic Republic of Congo's northeastern Ituri province, local sources said.

"The victims were taken hostage Tuesday during an ADF raid" at Babila Babombi, a locality in Mambasa, a territory regularly targeted by ADF and other militia groups, police administrator Matadi Muyapandi said on Thursday.

"There are 20 dead — 16 men and four women," he said, adding four people who escaped had been hospitalised.

"The victims had been decapitated, the modus operandi" of the ADF, originally mainly Ugandan rebels, who have established a presence over the past three decades in eastern DRC, killing thousands of civilians.

Recent months have seen a slew of such attacks.

The victims were captured in several attacks on surrounding villages, then "grouped in the forest to be executed", said Rams Malikidogo, a human rights defender in Mambasa.