Friday, September 13, 2024

1816 GMT — The Arab-Islamic Contact Group on Gaza has called for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, including from the border area with Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor.

This came in a statement, published by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, at the end of the group's meeting in the Spanish capital Madrid.

The contact group was established at a joint summit of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia in November to stop the Israeli war in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace. It includes officials from Türkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine.

The statement affirmed the group's "full support" for the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States to end Israel’s war on Gaza. "We reiterate our call for the immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and for the release of the hostages and detainees," it said.

1856 GMT — Türkiye's intelligence chief, Hamas political bureau leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin met with Hamas political bureau leaders in Ankara to discuss the latest developments in Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire negotiations.

The meeting between Kalin and Hamas political bureau leaders in the capital focused on the current status of the ceasefire negotiations as well as issues such as hostage-prisoner swap, according to security sources.

The discussions also focused on "concrete steps that could be taken to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis is unfolding," as well as facilitating the delivery of more humanitarian aid to the region, the sources said.

During the meeting, Hamas' "constructive and positive approach" to the negotiations was emphasised. However, it was noted that Israel's addition of new conditions to the ceasefire agreement, which is supported by UN Security Council resolutions and has been agreed upon, is complicating the ceasefire process.

1820 GMT — South Africa determined in its Israel 'genocide' case: Ramaphosa

South Africa is determined to pursue its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and will next month file more evidence, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

South Africa filed the case in December alleging that Israel's Gaza offensive, launched in retaliation for Hamas' bloody October 7 attack, breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

"We are headstrong," Ramaphosa told journalists when asked about the case. "We are determined to go ahead with our case." The country is due to file facts and evidence to the UN court next month to back up its case.

1736 GMT — Egyptian foreign minister, UN chief discuss Gaza war

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke over the phone and discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.

An Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said that the two emphasised the importance of "reaching an immediate ceasefire, delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza" and facilitating the work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s firm stance on stopping Israeli military actions and expediting the delivery of humanitarian assistance to besieged Gaza.

He stressed that peace, security, and stability in the region could not be achieved without the creation of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Guterres, for his part, expressed appreciation for Egypt, Qatar, and the US mediation efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire and facilitating the exchange of prisoners.

1721 GMT — Full UN membership, end to Israeli occupation a must for 2-state solution: Palestinian premier

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said on Friday that the two-state solution requires an end to the Israeli occupation, more countries recognising Palestine as a state, and full UN membership.

The Palestinian premier made his statement during a speech in the Spanish capital of Madrid before the Arab-Islamic Contact Group on Gaza, which was formed by member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL), according to a statement issued by his office.

He stressed the necessity to mobilise the international community "to pass practical steps to implement the two-state solution."

Mustafa also stressed the importance of working "to end the occupation (Israeli forces) aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem."

1612 GMT — Israeli drone strike kills 1, injures 4 in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone killed one person and injured four others in a strike on the town of al-Ahmadiya, southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese state news agency.

The agency reported that the drone strike targeted a house in the town, resulting in multiple casualties.

Later, the Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the initial toll: one person was killed, and four others were injured, including a child. The ministry did not specify the severity of the injuries.

1602 GMT — Funerals held after Israeli withdrawal from West Bank's Tubas

The families of Palestinians killed in an air strike in the occupied West Bank city of Tubas held funerals after Israeli forces withdrew following their latest raid in the territory.

Illegal Israeli settlers' violence in the Palestinian territory had already soared alongside the nearly 12-month-old war in Gaza but in late August Israel began a large-scale assault that residents say marked an escalation.

A military statement said Israeli forces had "conducted a 48-hour counter-terrorism operation" in the areas of Tubas, Tamun and Faraa, killing "five armed terrorists" in an air strike and a sixth in "exchanges of fire" with "a terrorist that hurled explosive devices".

The four men buried in Tubas were killed in the air strike, which the Palestine Red Crescent Society said occurred at dawn on Wednesday.

1547 GMT — 'There is unfair amount of focus on Israel in UN': US envoy

The United States permanent representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, accused the United Nations of "inordinately over-focus" on Israel, which has killed more than 41,118 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7, saying that "there is an unfair amount of focus on Israel."

"I think that we have an Israel problem in the UN. And there is an inordinately over-focus on Israel – even before Gaza – in the UN. It’s something that we have raised on a regular basis," said Thomas-Greenfield during an event at the Council on Foreign Relations.

"There is no other country in the world that has a monthly meeting on the (Security) Council’s agenda going back decades," the US envoy said, describing the "unfair amount of focus on Israel in the UN" as "problematic."

Asked about recognising the Palestinian state, Thomas-Greenfield gave an evasive response as she claimed that "a state has certain responsibilities for its people, and I do not believe the Palestinians, as they exist right now, have all of the elements to give it statehood."

1503 GMT — Hamas hails Chile for joining South Africa's genocide case against Israel

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas welcomed Chile’s announcement to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its devastating war on Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said Chile's announcement reflects "its stance for humanity, adoption of human values, and rejection of blatant violations of international law."

The Palestinian group also hailed Chilean President Gabriel Boric for "supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom and self-determination."

Hamas urged countries around the world to join the genocide case against Israel before the ICJ and to "escalate all forms of pressure" on Israel to stop its war on Gaza.

1432 GMT — ‘Our pain is immense’: Mother of slain Turkish-American activist demands justice for daughter's death at hands of Israeli soldiers

The mother of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist who was fatally shot while protesting against illegal Israeli settlements, is calling for justice, saying her daughter was deliberately targeted.

Eygi was killed last Friday near Nablus, in the West Bank, during a peaceful demonstration.

Rabia Birden described her daughter, 26, as a devoted activist for peace in Palestine, who lost her life while working toward a just cause.

"Ayse was full of joy, excitement, energy, and love, always working for peace. She went for peace, but she lost her life, my daughter became a martyr," Birden told reporters.

Birden, devastated by her daughter’s death, called on Turkish authorities to pursue justice.

1351 GMT — Israeli sniper shoots dead UNRWA worker in West Bank

UNRWA worker has been shot dead by an Israeli sniper in the occupied West Bank, making it the first time in over a decade that an agency staff member was killed in the territory, said the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Read more here

1337 GMT — Hamas warns against Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas issued a stern warning, condemning recent Israeli provocations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, labelling them a "dangerous escalation."

An extremist Israeli group, Temple Mount Faithful, recently released a video depicting a simulated fire consuming Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, with the caption, "Coming soon in these days."

The group, known for its calls to demolish Al-Aqsa and replace it with a Jewish temple, sparked outrage with the video.

Hamas condemned the video as part of an ongoing incitement campaign by Israeli right-wing groups, which it says are operating under the protection of the Israeli government. In a statement, the group warned that these actions are intended to "Judaize the mosque and erase its Islamic identity."

1234 GMT —Chile intervenes in South Africa's genocide case against Israel over Gaza war

Chile officially filed a declaration of intervention in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in Gaza.

Chile's intervention, submitted under Article 63 of the ICJ Statute, asserts its interest in constructing the Genocide Convention as it applies to the case.

According to Article 63, any state party to a convention that is under judicial consideration has the right to intervene, making the ICJ’s interpretation of that convention binding on them as well.

In its declaration, Chile emphasised the importance of the interpretation of key articles within the Genocide Convention. Chile's move underscores its concern over the legal interpretation of these provisions, given the gravity of the allegations raised in the Gaza war.

1134 GMT — Israeli analysts warn of risks of comprehensive military action in Lebanon

Israeli analysts have voiced concerns that the United States is working to prevent Israel from launching a large-scale military assault in Lebanon ahead of the US presidential elections in November.

Recent days have seen a noticeable increase in exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border, coupled with a deadlock in negotiations over a hostage swap and ceasefire in Gaza.

Amos Harel, a military affairs analyst for the daily Haaretz, noted that US Ambassador Amos Hochstein is expected to return to Israel and Lebanon in the coming days in another attempt to end the stalemate in the north with Hezbollah despite the deadlock in Gaza.

Harel added that "the stalemate in the negotiations for a cease-fire deal in Gaza is again raising the level of danger in northern Israel."

He explained that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah wanted to see whether progress would be made in the talks between Israel and Hamas.

1128 GMT — WHO chief calls Gaza polio campaign 'massive success' as over 560,000 children jabbed

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said that the first round of the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza ended with reaching more than 560,000 children across the strip.