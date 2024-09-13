Head of Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, a government statement said.

Shoigu, a former defence minister, heads the delegation to the North Korean capital as part of the "ongoing strategic dialogue" between the two countries.

"On September 13, a delegation headed by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu was in Pyongyang. As part of the ongoing strategic dialogue between our countries, a substantive exchange of views took place with Korean colleagues on a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda. Shoigu was received by the Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Comrade Kim Jong-un," the readout said.