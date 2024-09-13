Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed the need to step up joint efforts to achieve full UN membership and recognition of the state of Palestine by more countries, during the high-levelmeeting about Palestine in Madrid.

Fidan participated in an international meeting alongside representatives from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Arab League Contact Group, and other members including Spain, Slovenia, Norway, Ireland, and the European Union. The meeting focused on the critical issues surrounding Palestine.

Minister Fidan advocated for increased efforts to secure full UN membership for Palestine and emphasised the importance of putting pressure on countries that oppose these steps, the ministry said in a statement.

He also called for more countries to intervene in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, the statement added.

The statement reitarated that Türkiye will continue to work for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Palestine, uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, recognition of Palestine and taking the necessary steps towards a two-state solution.

