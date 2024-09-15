Hamas has responded to the media reports about Israel recruiting African asylum seekers to fight its war on Gaza in the lure of permanent residency permits.

The Palestinian resistance group in a statement on Sunday on its Telegram channel said: "The terrorist occupation army recruiting African asylum seekers to fight in Gaza within its ranks, in exchange for facilitating their obtaining of residency permits, is confirmation of the depth of the moral crisis"

"The rogue entity is violating the most basic rules of human rights by exploiting the need of immigrants and asylum seekers to throw them into battles and trying to compensate for the great loss in the number of its army by our valiant resistance in Gaza."

Hamas called upon the international community to condemn such actions and hold Israel accountable for such serious violations.