A man suspected of plotting to assassinate former US president Donald Trump has been charged with federal gun crimes.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was charged on Monday with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number at his initial court appearance.

Routh, who was arrested on Sunday after an alleged abortive bid to shoot the Republican presidential candidate at his West Palm Beach golf course, is expected to face further charges at a later date.

In addition, Routh allegedly camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours before a Secret Service agent confronted him and opened fire, according to court documents filed Monday.

Routh appeared briefly in federal court in West Palm Beach, where he answered perfunctory questions about his work status and income.

Shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, he smiled as he spoke with a public defender and reviewed documents ahead of the initial appearance.

The lawyer declined to comment after the hearing ended.

FBI Investigation

Routh was arrested Sunday afternoon after authorities spotted a firearm poking out of shrubbery on the West Palm Beach golf course where Trump was playing.

Prosecutors asked that he remain locked up as a flight risk. A federal magistrate set additional hearings for later this month.

An FBI affidavit accompanying a criminal complaint shows how law enforcement officials, during their investigation, used his cellphone information to place him at the golf course from 0559 GMT until 1731 GMT on Sunday (local 1:59 am until about 1:31 pm).