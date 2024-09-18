WORLD
Venezuela arrests fourth US citizen in alleged Maduro assassination plot
Arrested American was "part of the plot against Venezuela, the plot against our country," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello tells parliament in Caracas.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro makes an appearance in a TV show in Caracas / Photo: Reuters
September 18, 2024

Venezuela has arrested a fourth US citizen over what it claims has been a plot to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro in the aftermath of elections the opposition has disputed.

The American, who joins three compatriots, two Spaniards and a Czech held by Venezuela, was arrested in Caracas after "taking photos of electrical installations, oil facilities, military units," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said.

He told parliament the man was "part of the plot against Venezuela, the plot against our country" which he said included a plan to "assassinate President Nicolas Maduro" and others, including himself.

On Saturday, Cabello had announced the arrest of the other six foreigners, whom he said worked for intelligence agencies and the Venezuelan opposition in the supposed plot to get rid of Maduro.

Washington, Madrid and Prague, which have denied involvement in any such plot, on Monday demanded information from Venezuela about their citizens.

Maduro said on Monday they had all "confessed."

'Note of protest'

The US and European Union have refused to accept the election result in Venezuela.

Venezuela's deputy foreign minister, Coromoto Godoy, wrote on social network X Tuesday that she had handed a "note of protest" to the head of the EU delegation in Caracas for remarks against President Maduro.

"We will no longer tolerate any interference... The European Union should take care of its own problems," she added.

Venezuela's opposition leader Gonzalez Urrutia sought asylum in Spain earlier this month after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Tuesday he had urged his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares in a telephone call to "immediately rectify" Madrid's stance towards his country, adding Venezuela would "not tolerate an escalation of aggressions and interference" from Spain.

In Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed on Tuesday to keep pushing for "democratic freedoms" in Venezuela as he spoke virtually with Gonzalez Urrutia and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

