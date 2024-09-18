Venezuela has arrested a fourth US citizen over what it claims has been a plot to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro in the aftermath of elections the opposition has disputed.

The American, who joins three compatriots, two Spaniards and a Czech held by Venezuela, was arrested in Caracas after "taking photos of electrical installations, oil facilities, military units," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said.

He told parliament the man was "part of the plot against Venezuela, the plot against our country" which he said included a plan to "assassinate President Nicolas Maduro" and others, including himself.

On Saturday, Cabello had announced the arrest of the other six foreigners, whom he said worked for intelligence agencies and the Venezuelan opposition in the supposed plot to get rid of Maduro.

Washington, Madrid and Prague, which have denied involvement in any such plot, on Monday demanded information from Venezuela about their citizens.

Maduro said on Monday they had all "confessed."

'Note of protest'