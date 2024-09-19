With only a few weeks left before Americans vote in elections, US intelligence agencies say they have found evidence Iran is trying to influence the result by feeding anti-Trump propaganda to the Democrats.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the FBI and CISA issued a joint statement on Wednesday blaming Iranian cyber actors for sending “unsolicited emails” to individuals then associated with President Joe Biden’s election campaign in late June and early July.

The emails contained “stolen, non-public material" from former President Trump’s campaign, it said.

“There is currently no information indicating those recipients replied.”

The joint statement also noted the Iranian actors sent stolen information to various US media outlets, seeking broader distribution.

Iran has denied interfering in US affairs. On Wednesday its permanent mission to the United Nations in New York said the latest allegations were “fundamentally unfounded, and wholly inadmissible.”

In response, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday Iran wants to help Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee, "because they know President Trump will restore his tough sanctions and stand against their reign of terror”.

Harris campaign spokesperson Morgan Finkelstein also commented saying the campaign has cooperated with law enforcement since it learned about the hacking effort.

"We’re not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign; a few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt," Finkelstein said in a statement.

Iran's interference

US intelligence agencies have been actively tracking Iranian cyber activities, investigating those responsible and contacting affected individuals.

US spy agencies suggest it is part of a larger Iranian strategy to sow discord and undermine confidence in the US electoral system.