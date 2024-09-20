As the world watched in horror the explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon in a series of attacks blamed on Israel, the immediate focus shifted to the vulnerability of countries which import electronics.

Türkiye's Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, was perhaps the most senior official anywhere to spell out what the governments were thinking in the immediate aftermath of the attacks.

"This incident has once again demonstrated how vital our national technology drive is," he said.

"Developing and producing critical technologies with our own domestic resources is not a choice, but an absolute necessity."

Experts say that Israel somehow intercepted the pager and walkie-talkie consignments on their way to Lebanon and planted explosives that were then detonated remotely.

Alpaslan Kesici, the general coordinator of the Turkish Cyber Security Cluster (TCSC), says the dependence on foreign technology involves many intentional or unintentional vulnerabilities, especially in critical infrastructures and strategic sectors including defence, energy systems, health and communications.

"This situation both increases cyber security threats and puts national security at risk," Kesici tells TRT World, adding that such dependence can cause major security gaps.

‘Israel has opened Pandora’s box’

The attacks also serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities embedded in the global supply chain of electronic gadgets, which rely on many different countries and factories in both production and distribution processes.

A weakness at any point in the complex delivery process can give an opportunity to the enemy.

"The increasing sophistication of the so-called global value chains makes it very difficult to secure the entire supply chain. Israel has wide-opened the Pandora’s box. And what it has done may have serious repercussions on international trade," says Murat Yulek, rector of the OSTIM Technical University in Ankara.

The immediate impact of the explosions could be more border controls on imports of electronic and chemical goods, he says.

What happened in Lebanon will kickstart the race for homegrown technologies.

"The most effective way to mitigate these risks is to invest in developing domestic and national technologies, strengthen cyber security strategies and ensure supply chain security," says TCSC’s Kesici, who is also an advisor to Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency.

It would be a long-term strategy covering aspects ranging from national security to economic development.

Wealthy nations, including the US, Germany, and Japan, are increasingly onshoring production of high-tech equipment such as semiconductors to mitigate these risks. However, low-income and developing countries still rely heavily on imports for critical technologies.

Türkiye’s efforts to onshore tech