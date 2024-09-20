The Sahel region of Africa has recently emerged as a focal point of increasing geopolitical tension, characterised by growing terrorist activities and strategic competition among global actors.

Following military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, long-standing Western military operations, notably by France and the United States, have ceased, allowing Russia to gain a foothold.

The European Union Training Mission in Mali (EUTM), initiated in 2013, concluded its 11-year mandate in May.

Comprising 22 EU member states and four non-EU nations, the mission played a pivotal role in bolstering the military capacity of the Malian armed forces and training their units. EUTM operated in coordination with France’s Operation Barkhane.

Western military approaches, particularly those led by France and the US, have failed to gain traction within the region's local dynamics. The political and military upheavals following the coups have catalysed not only anti-Western sentiment but also broader socio-political and cultural opposition to Western influence.

A key development that facilitated the exit of traditional Western actors from the region was the alliance between the political and military forces of the three regional states.

This initially emerged as a security pact among Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali, later consolidating into the Confederation of Sahel States.

With traditional Western allies sidelined, they shifted their military operations to neighbouring states, including Chad and other West African states.

Furthermore, the security landscape emerging after 12 years has prompted significant reflection within the EU.

Due to its colonial legacy, France has historically assumed leadership in Africa’s peacekeeping and humanitarian interventions. However, it was forced to withdraw from the region in a maelstrom of human rights abuse and accusations of meddling in the affairs of sovereign nations.

As debates continue over which state or coalition might fill the void and whether to engage in the Sahel’s complex and volatile dynamics, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently hosted Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno in Hungary.

Following their discussions, Orban announced plans to deploy approximately 200 soldiers to Chad.

Due to its geopolitical significance, Chad has become a critical player in the EU’s strategy to combat illegal migration flow following worsening security atmospheres, political crises and economic reasons in the Sahel.

In that sense, Orban also underscored Chad’s role in countering illegal migration.

More crucially, in a region marked by instability and fragility, Chad stands as the only potential Western ally, positioning it within a broader geopolitical context.

Orban’s statements and the military deployment plans suggest that Hungary could emerge as the EU’s key actor in addressing the geopolitical vacuum left by France in the Sahel.

European and international politics

Hungary, often at odds with many EU member states on political, economic, and military issues, has elevated the discourse on strategic autonomy and independent decision-making in European politics, particularly since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Emphasising neutrality in global crises, Hungary advocates for maintaining strategic cooperation with Russia through diplomatic channels and seeks a smooth transition in post-war relations.

Notably, premier Orban remains the only European leader to visit Moscow since the outbreak of the war.