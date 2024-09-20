For someone who heads a very successful political startup, Arvind Kejriwal has always enjoyed a prime space in the spotlight, unlike most other politicians in India.

Ever since the 55-year-old former bureaucrat and social activist burst into the political stage some 12 years ago, the former chief minister of Delhi – the national capital – has firmly stayed both in the limelight and popular imagination, rallying those who support him and riling many others who see him as nothing but a maverick without much substance.

The past few days have been no different. Set free on bail by the Supreme Court – the country's top court – after several months in jail on hitherto unproven charges of corruption, Kejriwal lived up to his reputation of springing surprises by suddenly announcing his resignation earlier this week as the chief minister.

It stumped everyone and left public opinion divided, as always.

Widely acknowledged as a politician with a rare ability for out-of-the-box thinking, Kejriwal's latest move months ahead of elections to the Delhi assembly is hogging the headlines again, with most observers scratching their heads, unable to decipher what the sudden resignation could mean.

Has an adventurist Kejriwal committed a political harakiri, or will this go down as his trademark mark bold move to reclaim the moral high ground following his incarceration?

It is difficult to make sense of Kejriwal after all.

The agitator

Never a conventional politician, he rode on the popularity and mass appeal of an anti-corruption movement in 2011 to float his own political outfit, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which translates to the common man’s party. His and his party's upward trajectory has been stunning since.

AAP rules Delhi and also the important state of Punjab.

Though AAP belied initial expectations of expanding across the country and becoming a pan-India political party in a short time, there is no denying that the party has tasted success as few others in the fray.

Kejriwal enjoys significant currency in a remarkably divided polity, and AAP has established its footprint in several states such as Punjab, Goa and Gujarat, besides its traditional stronghold of Delhi.

And last year, the Election Commission of India – the central electoral authority - declared it to be a national party, one among only six parties such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rahul Gandhi's Congress to enjoy such a status.

To be a national outfit, a political party must muster a necessary threshold such as a certain percentage of popular votes and a minimum number of seats in the legislature.

While many older parties in power in the provinces failed to pass, the AAP qualified. In Gujarat - Modi's home state - its performance was truly stunning. Though BJP retained power in the last state elections, AAP emerged as a serious contender, securing almost 13 percent of the votes polled.