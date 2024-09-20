Terrorists have opened fire on a security post in northwest Pakistan, killing at least six soldiers, the military said in a statement, saying it had foiled an attempt by the attackers to storm the premises.

The attack late on Thursday was claimed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group, and was one of two fierce encounters along the border with Afghanistan between Thursday and Friday.

"Troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion," the military's information wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Friday, adding that six security personnel were killed in an intense exchange of fire.

Five assailants were killed in the encounter, which took place in the restive tribal district of South Wazirstan, the statement added.

In a separate incident in the neighbouring district of North Waziristan, the military said it had killed a group of seven terrorists attempting to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan, and recovered a large quantity of ammunition and explosives.