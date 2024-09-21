The Israeli army has bombed around 21 schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza since last month, killing 267 Palestinians and injuring hundreds, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said.

At least 22 people, including 13 children, were killed early Saturday when Israeli fighter jets hit a school housing displaced civilians in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, according to local authorities.

The attack “is a new crime to be added to a series of potential war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip,” the Geneva-based rights group said in a statement on Saturday.

It called Israeli attacks on schools housing displaced people “a blatant violation of the principles of distinction, military necessity, and proportionality.”

The organisation condemned Israeli attempts to justify its attacks on schools and shelters in Gaza.

The Israeli army often claims that it targeted gunmen during its attacks on schools, an allegation vehemently denied by Palestinians.

“No evidence was given to prove the validity of the Israeli claims,” the rights group said.

It called on all countries of the world to "assume their international responsibilities to stop the crime of genocide and all serious crimes committed by Israel in Gaza"