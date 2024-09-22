Sunday, September 22, 2024

1603 GMT — Gaza contact group has been "doing everything to stop Israel's genocide" in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a meeting, according to Turkish diplomatic sources

Fidan however emphasised that the contact group has to "mobilise all means at our disposal to stop this madness."

"We must counter the disinformation produced by pro-Israeli media outlets, which use false narratives to deepen the occupation," he added.

1653 GMT — Israel's army chief issues brazen threats against 'enemies'

Israel's army chief has vowed to "hit anyone who threatens" Israelis, saying the military's ongoing operation against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group was a "message" to the country's foes in the region and beyond.

"We will hit anyone who threatens the citizens of the state of Israel," Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said in a video statement.

1629 GMT — Reporters Without Borders condemns Israeli shut-down of Al Jazeera's bureau

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned an Israeli raid of Al Jazeera's office in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah and the subsequent closure of the bureau.

In a post on its X account, the press freedom organization said Israeli soldiers stormed the Qatar-based media group's office in Ramallah early on Sunday, forcing staff to evacuate.

1513 GMT — European Union 'extremely' concerned by Lebanon escalation

The European Union is "extremely concerned" about an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and is calling for an "urgent" ceasefire, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"The European Union is extremely concerned about an escalation in Lebanon after the attacks Friday in Beirut,"

Borrell said in a statement, calling for a "ceasefire" along the demarcation line separating them, "as well as in Gaza".

1453 GMT — Gaza death toll exceeds 41,400 as Israel kills 40 more Palestinians

Israeli army attacks killed 40 more Palestinians in Gaza, taking the overall death toll since last Oct. 7 to 41,431, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that a total of 95,818 people have been injured in Israeli attacks since last October.

“Israeli forces killed 40 people and injured 58 others in three ‘massacres’ of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

1207 GMT — Israeli raid on Ramallah office criminal act: Al Jazeera

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV has called Israeli forces storming its Ramallah office as a criminal act.

Al Jazeera aired footage of Israeli troops live on its Arabic-language channel ordering the office to be shut for 45 days.

The move marked the first time Israel has ever shuttered a foreign news outlet operating in the country. However, Al Jazeera has continued operating in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

1207 GMT — UK foreign minister says more sanctions possible over occupied West Bank violence

Britain will keep under review possible new sanctions against Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and will act if it has to, foreign minister David Lammy has said adding he was concerned by actions that were inflaming tensions.

Britain announced sanctions against Israeli settlers in February and May this year over what it said were extremist groups perpetrating settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Lammy, who became foreign minister in July after a Labour election victory, indicated the new government would take a similar approach and said further sanctions were possible.

1115 GMT — 2 children among 5 Palestinians injured by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank raid

At least five Palestinians, including two children, were injured by Israeli fire on Sunday in a military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to medics.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its crews treated five injured people, including two children aged 15 and 13, who were hospitalised for medical attention.

Witnesses reported clashes between residents and Israeli forces during the raid in the old town of Nablus.

1111 GMT — Hezbollah says another member killed in cross-border clashes with Israel

Another Hezbollah member was killed in clashes with Israel, the Lebanese group as cross-border fighting continues to flare between the two sides.

The group identified the slain fighter as Ali Muhammad Benjak, 32, from the town of Shaitiya in southern Lebanon, without providing any details about the circumstances of his death.

The new fatality brought the number of Hezbollah members killed in cross-border clashes with Israel to 502 since Oct. 8, 2023, according to an Anadolu tally.

0841 GMT — At least 17 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza

At least 17 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in fresh Israeli air strikes in the war-torn Gaza, according to medical sources.

Six people lost their lives, and several others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting Kafr Qasim School, where thousands of displaced civilians have sheltered in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, a medical source said.

Four more people were killed and 15 others injured in another air strike on a house in the central city of Deir al Balah, the source added.

Several people were also injured in another Israeli strike in the same city.

An Israeli air strike on a house killed four more people north of Rafah in southern Gaza, another medical source said.

Two more people were killed in artillery shelling in the town of Khuza'a, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medics said.

0827 GMT — Iraqi militia group claims attacks on ‘vital targets’ in Israel

An Iran-backed Iraqi militia group claimed drone and missile attacks on “vital targets” in Israel.

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it targeted a “vital site” in Israel with drones without providing any details.

It also claimed attacks with upgraded cruise missiles on targets north of Israel and a third site with drones in southern Israel.

The group said the attacks were “in solidarity with our people in Palestine and a response to the massacres perpetrated by the occupation against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

0809 GMT — German police face backlash after detaining 10-year-old boy during pro-Palestine protest

The detention of a 10-year-old boy by German police during a pro-Palestine protest sparked backlash on social media.

Footage on X showed several German police officers first chasing a 10-year-old boy and then taking him to a police car after catching him.

Many people on X reacted to the incident.

“Berlin police detained a 10-year-old boy for carrying a Palestinian flag. Disturbing, shameful, 2024 Germany," said one user.

“Brave Berlin police arrested the most dangerous child in the city. He wanted to use his flag to overthrow the federal government and declare a Palestinian state,” another user wrote in a sarcastic post.