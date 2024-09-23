The detention of a boy carrying a Palestinian flag by German police during a pro-Palestine protest has sparked a social media fury.

Footage on X on Monday showed several German police officers first chasing a 10-year-old boy as he cried for help and then taking him to a police car after catching him.

Many people on X reacted to the incident, calling it disturbing.

“Berlin police detained a 10-year-old boy for carrying a Palestinian flag. Disturbing, shameful, 2024 Germany," said one user.

“Brave Berlin police arrested the most dangerous child in the city. He wanted to use his flag to overthrow the federal government and declare a Palestinian state,” another user wrote in a sarcastic post.

Unprecedented levels

The demonstration, which aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, has been met with increasing hostility from authorities in Germany, a country that has firmly aligned itself with Israel amid accusations of genocide in Gaza.

Critics argue that the government’s crackdown on pro-Palestine activism has reached unprecedented levels, with police often targeting even the youngest participants.

As the boy was taken away, cries of protest erupted from the crowd, highlighting the growing frustration over the state’s heavy-handed approach to peaceful protests.

Many attendees expressed concerns that such actions set a dangerous precedent, stifling free speech and silencing voices advocating for Palestinian rights.