Serious flooding in central Vietnam has killed three people and forced more than 10,000 residents to evacuate their homes, disaster officials said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month large swathes of the country's north were devastated by flooding in the wake of Typhoon Yagi, which left nearly 300 people dead and caused $1.6 billion worth of damage.

But as Yagi floodwaters began to recede in the north, central Vietnam was last week struck by another severe storm which brought heavy rain and sent river levels dangerously high.

In neighbouring Nghe An province, three people were reported dead after being swept away in flashfloods.

Since Saturday, around 320 houses have been damaged while more than 6,300 hectares of crops were destroyed, the ministry of agriculture said, adding that at least 40 school buildings in the area were flooded or damaged.

In northern Thailand, flash floods triggered by heavy rain have killed two people in Lampang province a nd affected 1,500 households, the kingdom's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on Tuesday.

Authorities have also urged people living along the swollen River Wang to move to safety.

Northern Thailand, Myanmar and Laos were all badly hit by Typhoon Yagi, with 702 fatalities reported.