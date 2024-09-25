WORLD
Forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake': Kremlin
Ukraine's Zelenskyy, visiting the US this week to bolster international support for Kiev, says that Russia can only be forced into a peace settlement and vows not to negotiate on Moscow's terms.
"Russia is in favour of peace, but with the conditions that its stability is ensured and the objectives of the special military operation are fulfilled," Peskov says. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 25, 2024

The Kremlin has said that "forcing" Russia into peace would be a "fatal mistake," rejecting comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations.

Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Russia can only be forced into a peace settlement and vowed not to negotiate on Moscow's terms to end the conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that "such a position is a fatal mistake, a systemic mistake."

"It is a profound misconception that will inevitably have consequences for the Kiev regime," he added.

"Russia is in favour of peace, but with the conditions that its stability is ensured and the objectives of the special military operation are fulfilled," he added, using Moscow's official language for the Ukraine campaign.

"Without the achievement of these goals, it is impossible to coerce Russia," Peskov said.

'Insanity'

Zelenskyy is in the United States this week hoping to boost international backing for Kiev.

"We know some in the world want to talk" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskyy told the UN on Tuesday.

Clad in his trademark military fatigues, he called such views "insanity."

"Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what's needed - forcing Russia into peace," he added.

More than two and a half years after Russia launched its full-scale military offensive, the two sides appear as far apart as ever when it comes to a possible deal to end the fighting.

Kiev launched a shock counter-offensive into Russia's western Kursk region last month, the first assault on Russian territory by a foreign army since World War II.

Moscow has demanded Kiev abandon the territory it currently controls in the east and south of Ukraine as a precondition for peace talks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
