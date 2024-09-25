The Kremlin has said that "forcing" Russia into peace would be a "fatal mistake," rejecting comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations.

Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Russia can only be forced into a peace settlement and vowed not to negotiate on Moscow's terms to end the conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that "such a position is a fatal mistake, a systemic mistake."

"It is a profound misconception that will inevitably have consequences for the Kiev regime," he added.

"Russia is in favour of peace, but with the conditions that its stability is ensured and the objectives of the special military operation are fulfilled," he added, using Moscow's official language for the Ukraine campaign.

"Without the achievement of these goals, it is impossible to coerce Russia," Peskov said.

'Insanity'