United Nations, New York — Slovakia’s top diplomat has accused world powers of breaching international law by invading other countries, saying the Russian assault on Ukraine in 2022 and the American invasion of Iraq in 2003 both violated international law.

"Our position is very clear. And I have to be very clear that what was happening in Ukraine was a clear violation of international law," Slovakia's Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar told media on Wednesday on the sidelines of UN General Assembly (UNGA).

"As we said before, when it happened in Iraq, it was also a violation of international law from the US," he said, adding, "We are very consistent because we cannot look at the international law in such way that when it's violated by the good guy, is OK and when it is violated by the bad guy is not OK."

Blanar said, "International law is the only weapon we have as a small country as Slovakia, and we have to support any activities and initiatives which will take into account these laws."

Blanar, meanwhile, refused to blame any country or agency for sending an envelope containing a bullet to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico early on Wednesday.

In May, Fico, 59, was shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters following a government meeting in the former coal mining town of Handlova. In June, after recovering from the wounds, he said he believes he was targeted for having a stance on Ukraine that runs opposite to the European mainstream.

"Police will make an investigation of this bullet in the envelope. And I hope that nothing serious will happen," Blanar said.

Asked if there is any connection between the fresh incident, previous assassination attempt on Fico and Slovakia’s stand on Ukraine war, he said, "You know, our Prime minister was attacked, there was an assassination attack on our prime minister. And it is unacceptable."