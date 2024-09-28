WORLD
Israel approves 'over 80' illegal settlement plans in West Bank, Jerusalem
Israel continues to expand its illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem despite international objections.
These approvals include tens of thousands of settlement units, according to a report. / Photo: AP Archive
September 28, 2024

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has revealed that Israel has approved more than 80 illegal settlement plans in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since the end of 2022.

These approvals include tens of thousands of settlement units, according to a report released on Saturday by the PLO’s National Bureau for the Defence of Land and Resistance of Settlements.

The report highlights a rapid and unprecedented expansion of Israeli settlements on Palestinian land, facilitated by government decisions and military orders.

The Israeli army has reportedly created "buffer zones" around many of these settlements, encroaching on neighbouring Palestinian villages under the guise of providing security for settlers.

Israeli estimates indicate that more than 720,000 Israelis now live in illegal settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

'Illegal' expansions

Settlement construction has accelerated significantly since Israel’s right-wing government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, came to power in December 2022.

The international community, including the UN, considers these settlements illegal under international law.

The UN has repeatedly warned that continued settlement expansion threatens the viability of a two-state solution, a framework seen as key to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a significant legal development in July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a ruling that declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories "illegal." The court called for the immediate evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Despite global condemnation and calls for a halt to settlement activity, Israel continues its expansion efforts, deepening tensions in the region.

SOURCE:AA
