Erdogan blasts Israel for extending its 'genocidal policy' to Lebanon
Turkish president warns that Israel, empowered by international support through weapons and ammunition, is becoming increasingly reckless, openly defying humanity, humanitarian values, and international law.
The Turkish president called for immediate global intervention, urging bodies like the United Nations Security Council and human rights organisations to take swift action. / Photo: AA
September 28, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel's ongoing military actions in Lebanon, accusing Tel Aviv of extending its "genocidal, occupation, and invasion policies" to now target Lebanon and its people.

"As a result of Israel’s brutal attacks, many Lebanese civilians, including children, have been killed over the past week," the Turkish president said on X on Saturday.

“No one with a conscience can accept or justify such a massacre,” Erdogan said, adding that Israel, emboldened by international support in the form of weapons and ammunition, is becoming more reckless and is openly challenging humanity, humanitarian values, and international law.

Erdogan called for immediate global intervention, urging bodies like the United Nations Security Council and human rights organisations to take swift action.

He also emphasised the need for the Islamic world to adopt a more determined stance in response to the assaults.

RelatedVolunteers in Beirut race to aid thousands displaced by Israeli attacks

Türkiye’s solidarity with Lebanon

"There must be a firm stop to Israel's attempts to spread its violent policies, which it has implemented in Gaza and Ramallah, to Lebanon and other regional countries."

Reaffirming Türkiye’s solidarity with Lebanon, Erdogan stated that his country will continue to stand by the Lebanese people and government during these challenging times.

He concluded by offering condolences to the families of those killed, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.

A total of 783 people have been killed and approximately 2,312 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, bringing the death toll since last October to 1,622, with 5,549 people injured, according to official Lebanese sources.

The Israeli bombardment has also displaced 98,800 people, according to the Lebanese government’s Disaster Risk Management Unit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
