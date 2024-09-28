Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has voiced concerns over Israel's expanding military actions, warning that Israel "will not stop after Gaza and will also move into Lebanon."

The Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu desire to escalate the conflict across the region, Fidan said in an exclusive interview with TRT Haber.

The foreign minister also expressed alarm at Israel's actions potentially dragging its allies into a wider conflict, stating that "Israel is drawing both itself and its allies into a major conflict."

He criticised the extent of US support for Israel, describing it as troubling that "all of the US' power is at Israel's disposal."

Related Erdogan blasts Israel for extending its 'genocidal policy' to Lebanon

Constructive, peace-oriented approach