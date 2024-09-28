WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Israel, including Netanyahu, desires to spread war to region' — Turkish FM
The foreign minister also expressed alarm at Israel's actions potentially dragging its allies into a wider conflict.
'Israel, including Netanyahu, desires to spread war to region' — Turkish FM
Fidan underscored the need for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. / Photo: Reuters
September 28, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has voiced concerns over Israel's expanding military actions, warning that Israel "will not stop after Gaza and will also move into Lebanon."

The Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu desire to escalate the conflict across the region, Fidan said in an exclusive interview with TRT Haber.

The foreign minister also expressed alarm at Israel's actions potentially dragging its allies into a wider conflict, stating that "Israel is drawing both itself and its allies into a major conflict."

He criticised the extent of US support for Israel, describing it as troubling that "all of the US' power is at Israel's disposal."

RelatedErdogan blasts Israel for extending its 'genocidal policy' to Lebanon

Constructive, peace-oriented approach

Recommended

Fidan further underscored the need for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, highlighting the ongoing efforts of the Gaza Contact Group to bring this issue to the forefront.

He also reiterated the ineffectiveness of the United Nations in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, noting that the UN system has failed to take effective action.

Despite the escalating tensions, Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to a constructive, peace-oriented approach in the region, emphasising the importance of President Erdogan's diplomatic stance.

At least 11 people were killed and 108 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since Friday, bringing death toll since September 16 to 1,030 with 6,352 injuries, according to the Health Ministry.

Over 200,000 have been displaced inside Lebanon because of Israeli airstrikes, the UN high commissioner for refugees said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control