Controversial bullfighting documentary wins top prize at San Sebastian
Animal rights group PACMA had denounced "Tardes de soledad / Afternoons of solitude" as a romanticised vision of bullfighting that normalised violence towards animals.
Albert Serra receives the "Concha de Oro" (Golden Shell) for best film award for "Tardes de soledad / Afternoons of solitude" during the 72nd San Sebastian Film Festival on September 28, 2024. / Photo: AFP
September 29, 2024

A documentary about bullfighting, "Tardes de Soledad", picked up the top award at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The film, by Spanish director Albert Serra, won the Golden Shell for best film at the festival on Saturday, for its portrayal of a day in the life of a Peruvian bullfighter, Andres Roca Rey.

Serra thanked the festival organisers for having selected his film after animal rights groups had campaigned against its screening.

It got a warm reception at its festival screening, even though animal rights group PACMA had denounced it as a romanticised vision of bullfighting that normalised violence towards animals.

The best director prize was tied between two film-makers, Laura Carreira and Pedro Martin-Calero.

Careirra's feature debut, "On Falling", tells the story of a Portuguese worker in a Scottish warehouse struggling with the pressures of the gig economy. Perreira is a Portuguese film maker based in the Scottish capital Edinburgh.

Martin-Calero's film, "The Wailing" ("El Llanto"), also his first feature, is a horror film about an evil presence that stalks three women. The Spanish director previously made music videos.

Earlier in the week, the festival awarded a lifetime achievement award to Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.

SOURCE:AFP
