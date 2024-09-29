A documentary about bullfighting, "Tardes de Soledad", picked up the top award at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The film, by Spanish director Albert Serra, won the Golden Shell for best film at the festival on Saturday, for its portrayal of a day in the life of a Peruvian bullfighter, Andres Roca Rey.

Serra thanked the festival organisers for having selected his film after animal rights groups had campaigned against its screening.

It got a warm reception at its festival screening, even though animal rights group PACMA had denounced it as a romanticised vision of bullfighting that normalised violence towards animals.

The best director prize was tied between two film-makers, Laura Carreira and Pedro Martin-Calero.