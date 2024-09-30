Israeli forces are set to begin a ground invasion of Lebanon despite international calls for restraint.

According to the Israeli media, Channel 12, the Israeli army has fired intensive artillery at southern Lebanon and went on high alert for potential ground manoeuvre. Israeli army has also declared a "closed military zone" with its border with Lebanon.

A Lebanon army source has said that Lebanese troops "are repositioning" after Israeli threats of incursion.

"Lebanese troops have pulled back to 5 kilometres north of the border", a Lebanese security source told Reuters.

Witnesses have also reported sounds of Israeli military vehicles moving near the border town of Wazzani.

The Lebanese army was seen withdrawing from several positions on the southern border with Israel, residents told Reuters.

A Lebanese army spokesperson did not confirm or deny the reports.

Closed military zone

The Israeli army has announced it is establishing a closed military zone near the country’s borders with Lebanon amid reports of an imminent Israeli ground offensive into southern Lebanon.