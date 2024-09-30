WORLD
Israel set to begin Lebanon ground assault as forces move closer to border
US says that Israel is "currently conducting limited operations" inside Lebanon.
Witnesses have also reported sounds of Israeli military vehicles moving near the border town of Wazzani. / Photo: AP
September 30, 2024

Israeli forces are set to begin a ground invasion of Lebanon despite international calls for restraint.

According to the Israeli media, Channel 12, the Israeli army has fired intensive artillery at southern Lebanon and went on high alert for potential ground manoeuvre. Israeli army has also declared a "closed military zone" with its border with Lebanon.

A Lebanon army source has said that Lebanese troops "are repositioning" after Israeli threats of incursion.

"Lebanese troops have pulled back to 5 kilometres north of the border", a Lebanese security source told Reuters.

Witnesses have also reported sounds of Israeli military vehicles moving near the border town of Wazzani.

The Lebanese army was seen withdrawing from several positions on the southern border with Israel, residents told Reuters.

A Lebanese army spokesperson did not confirm or deny the reports.

Closed military zone

The Israeli army has announced it is establishing a closed military zone near the country’s borders with Lebanon amid reports of an imminent Israeli ground offensive into southern Lebanon.

According to an Israeli military statement, the announcement came following a situational assessment of the situation along Israeli-Lebanese border areas.

The statement added that the closed military zone covers the settlements of the Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel, strictly prohibiting entry.

The Israeli army on Monday evening also said that the army's Northern Command approved tactical battle plans for a ground offensive into Lebanon.

It added that the army's divisions in recent days carried out drills near the borders with Lebanon, simulating "various scenarios."

Meanwhile, the US has said that Israel is "currently conducting limited operations" inside Lebanon.

Earlier, Israel informed the United States about a "limited" ground invasion, the State Department said on Monday.

"I've seen reports about ground operations. We've had some conversations with them about that; they have at this time told us that those are limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told journalists.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
