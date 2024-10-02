Blaming Iran for allegedly escalating the Middle East conflict ignores the broader context of Tel Aviv's actions in Gaza, a top security analyst said on Wednesday.

Tensions between Israel and Iran reached a breaking point after Tehran launched a massive missile strike on Israeli military and intelligence sites late on Tuesday, pushing the region to the brink.

As sirens blared across Israel, warning of nearly 200 incoming missiles, Tel Aviv's allies swiftly issued statements of support, accusing Iran of stoking tensions.

The US, the UK, Canada, and Germany condemned Iran's "outrageous act of aggression", saying it was escalating an already dangerous situation.

President Joe Biden expressed full support for Israel following the attack, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged Britain's solidarity with Israel "in the face of this aggression".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that Iran was "risking setting the entire region on fire", and Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Tehran's actions would only further destabilise the region.

However, Ashok Swain, a professor of peace and conflict research at Uppsala University, cautioned against viewing the conflict as a simple case of Iranian escalation.

"The conflict cannot be seen as merely an 'Iranian escalation'," Swain told TRT World, adding that both sides share responsibility due to the long history of retaliatory actions.

"Labelling Iran as the sole provocateur neglects the broader context of Israeli military actions in Gaza, the air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and the historical grievances that underpin this cycle of violence," he said.

Swain emphasised that both nations had choices, and despite the complexity of their rivalry, they still do. "The broader context of their rivalry and regional dynamics often narrows these options," he added.

A key element fuelling this conflict, Swain said, is the unresolved Palestinian issue, which continues to drive hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Israeli retaliation