WORLD
3 MIN READ
Aid ship from Türkiye and Kuwait arrives in conflict-torn Sudan
The Turkish ambassador to Sudan urges global attention on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan, highlighting it alongside the tragedies in Palestine's Gaza and Ukraine.
Aid ship from Türkiye and Kuwait arrives in conflict-torn Sudan
The coordinated aid for Sudan is valued at over $2 million. / Photo: AA Archive
October 3, 2024

An aid ship carrying around 2,500 tons of relief materials, facilitated through a partnership between Türkiye and Kuwait, has arrived in Sudan, which remains affected by ongoing conflict.

Sudanese officials, including Culture and Information Minister Graham Abdelkader and Transport Minister Abubakr Abu al Qasim, received the aid ship at Port Sudan on Wednesday.

Selva Adem, Sudan's Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, praised the continued support from Kuwait and Türkiye.

He reaffirmed Sudan’s commitment to ensuring that the relief reaches those suffering from dire circumstances and highlighted the need for ongoing assistance even after the war ends.

Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Fatih Yildiz, said the aid aims to help Sudanese people in need while also drawing attention to the humanitarian tragedy in the country.

He stressed that while crises in Palestine's Gaza and Ukraine rightly demand global focus, Sudan must not be overlooked.

RelatedAir strikes as Sudan army tries to recapture capital Khartoum: eyewitnesses
Recommended

$2 million worth of aid

Mohammed Ibrahim al Hamed, Charge d'Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Khartoum, shared that the aid on their side came from the Kuwait Relief Society under the directive of Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

He noted that the aid was valued at over $2 million and affirmed that Kuwait would continue to support Sudan through this challenging period.

Sudan is facing one of the most severe humanitarian crises in recent history. The country plunged into chaos in April last year when simmering tensions between the military and a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), exploded into open warfare.

Since then, more than 16 months of civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary RSF has killed more than 20,000 people, according to the United Nations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control