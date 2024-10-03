An aid ship carrying around 2,500 tons of relief materials, facilitated through a partnership between Türkiye and Kuwait, has arrived in Sudan, which remains affected by ongoing conflict.

Sudanese officials, including Culture and Information Minister Graham Abdelkader and Transport Minister Abubakr Abu al Qasim, received the aid ship at Port Sudan on Wednesday.

Selva Adem, Sudan's Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, praised the continued support from Kuwait and Türkiye.

He reaffirmed Sudan’s commitment to ensuring that the relief reaches those suffering from dire circumstances and highlighted the need for ongoing assistance even after the war ends.

Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Fatih Yildiz, said the aid aims to help Sudanese people in need while also drawing attention to the humanitarian tragedy in the country.

He stressed that while crises in Palestine's Gaza and Ukraine rightly demand global focus, Sudan must not be overlooked.