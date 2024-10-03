A World War II bomb exploded on October 2 at a regional airport in southwest Japan, causing a 23-foot wide crater in the middle of the taxiway next to the runway.

The not-so-rare incident took place days after Naha, another city in southwest Japan, evacuated about 1,400 people ahead of a large-scale operation to dispose of an unexploded bomb from the war years (1939-45).

The 250-kilogram bomb—believed to have been dropped towards the end of World War II when US military aircraft heavily pounded Japan with deadly ordnance—was found by municipality staff doing routine sewage work in a residential area last December.

In Japan, bombs dropped more than 80 years ago either blow up or are found buried unexploded in large numbers every year.

Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force (GSDF), which is responsible for the disposal of unexploded ordnance, handled as many as 2,348 cases of approximately 37.5 tonnes of explosives in 2023.

Its sister organisation responsible for disposing of underwater mines handled 197 pieces weighing about 4.1 tonnes last year.

The frequent nature of such incidents raises the question as to why the Japanese authorities have yet to locate and dispose of these unexploded bombs from 80 years ago.

Why Japan has so many unexploded bombs?

The major reason for a large number of unexploded bombs still being discovered in Japan is the intense bombing by the US, which conducted high-altitude attacks in daylight, seeking to strike industrial and military targets.

However, a combination of mechanical failures, Japanese air defence and strong jet-stream winds often made such bombing inaccurate.

A 2005 report by The Japan Times said the GSDF pulled out a six-foot-long bomb from the home of an 84-year-old woman who told the authorities that the bomb was “out there, somewhere”.

When she married in 1949, her husband’s family told her that three bombs had landed in their field but didn’t explode.

Two of the three bombs were taken away by the US forces after the war, while the third was left on her property because it had “burrowed too deep” into the ground.

The bomb remained buried for years because the authorities insisted that she provide confirmation of its existence and pinpoint its location.

While it is the job of the central and local governments to remove bombs, locating them is usually left to landowners at their own expense.

Well into her 80s when the news report came out, the Japanese woman said she didn’t want to “pass the negative legacy onto younger generations”.

Following the war, Japan prioritised rebuilding its infrastructure and its rapid reconstruction sometimes led to the burying or overlooking of unexploded bombs in areas where new construction was taking place.