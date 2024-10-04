Türkiye has extended condolences to Bosnia and Herzegovina over the loss of lives in floods and landslides and offered humanitarian assistance to the Balkan country.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by heavy rains and landslide," the ministry stated on Friday, adding that Türkiye is "ready to provide all kinds of humanitarian aid to friendly and brotherly Bosnia and Herzegovina."

The ministry said efforts are underway to assess needs and deliver aid in coordination with local authorities.

Later on Friday, the Turkish Red Crescent released a message of solidarity.

"Türkiye stands in solidarity with Bosnia. Our team is on the ground in Bosnia and Herzegovina, working closely with the Red Cross Society of Bosnia and Herzegovina to provide urgent food and clean water to those impacted by the catastrophic floods," the organisation announced on X.

"Our priority is to support the affected communities swiftly and effectively," the statement added.