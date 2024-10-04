Lebanon's humanitarian catastrophe is growing more urgent by the day.

Over the past two weeks, Israel's relentless bombardment has displaced nearly 1.2 million people from their homes, and forced over 175,000 people to flee to neighbouring Syria.

Those numbers are likely to increase as Israel steps up its ground invasion in southern Lebanon, prompting caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to warn of "one of the most dangerous phases" in the country's history.

The crisis strikes at a critical time. Lebanon already faces a crippling economy and poverty has more than tripled over the past decade. Though the United Nations has issued an emergency humanitarian appeal of $426 million, reconstruction costs continue to soar.

As Israel broadens its aerial bombardment campaign, at least 115,000 citizens remain confined to state-run shelters. With fears of protracted displacement growing, can Lebanon endure the humanitarian crisis? And can the Middle East afford it?

There are several reasons why the world needs to get involved and stop the new migrant crisis from spiralling out of control.

Health and food challenges

Lebanon faces a difficult path ahead to manage the displacement crisis.

Israel's expanding attacks are bringing Lebanon's crippled healthcare system under significant stress. There is a dire need to accommodate over 300,000 newly displaced children as Israeli strikes force the closure of dozens of primary healthcare centres.

The crisis will affect Europe too. Closure of the Lebanon-Syria border risks a repeat of 2015, when nearly a million people were forced to flee the war in Syria and journey to the continent.

Israel's attacks have already pushed Lebanon's displacement centres to full capacity, and made it harder to seek refuge in neighbouring Syria. This could test the limits of Europe’s "tough" migration policies and push refugee numbers to soar along a dangerous maritime route.

Scores of children and families depend on such access for consistent nutrition and child protection support. But as they are forced to take refuge in poorly-resourced shelters, international relief agencies face a tough task extending medical assistance to those outside hospitals.

Even if some health facilities are spared, Lebanon's healthcare system remains overburdened with 1.5 million Syrian refugees, and Israeli attacks on healthcare workers make it difficult for first responders to prioritise new displacements.

On the food security front, Lebanon's challenges are growing. Newly displaced people are putting pressure on the country's already strained food supply contingencies, and a three-month long food stockpile is set to expire soon.

Though the UN Food Programme (UFP) has committed to securing $105 million in urgent assistance, there are signs that it may not prove enough. For instance, the aid is unlikely to materialise before the end of the year, making it difficult for UFP and its allies to scale up operations as Israel pushes thousands more to the brink of displacement.

Israel's broadening ground offensive in the south could make it difficult for food supplies to reach all evacuated towns and villages. Unless logistics are secured beyond central and northern Lebanon, critically high hunger levels could swell beyond the 1.1 million mark this year.