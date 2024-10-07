Türkiye's Head of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, has marked the first anniversary of the Israeli genocide in Palestine's Gaza with strong condemnation, urging the international community to take action.

"The Israeli government used the Hamas resistance’s October 7 attacks as an excuse to turn its occupation and ethnic cleansing into full-blown genocide," Altun said in a statement on his social media on Monday.

"Today marks one of the darkest chapters in human history," he stressed, adding that the besieged enclave, home to over two million Palestinians, has become uninhabitable.

He underlined that in the past year, much of the world chose to stand idly by and "watch this horrific chapter of history," while Western nations, especially the United States, acted as "the sponsors of the Israeli war crimes," protecting Benjamin Netanyahu's government against any accountability.

Altun reaffirmed Türkiye’s stance in solidarity with the Palestinian people, vowing that Ankara will pursue every diplomatic and legal opportunity to ensure a ceasefire and to hold the Israeli government responsible for its crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, and beyond.

'Türkiye will never stop'