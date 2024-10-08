TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan warns of Zionist lobby's power over leading universities
"It has become undeniable that Zionist capital controls the world’s best universities under the guise of donation funds," says Turkish president.
Erdogan warns of Zionist lobby's power over leading universities
"In the Gaza genocide, Western governments have performed poorly, losing their reputations in their attempts to protect Israel,” Turkish President Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
October 8, 2024

Israeli atrocities in Palestine's Gaza have contributed to exposing the Zionist lobby's control over the world's most prestigious universities, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed.

"We have witnessed such shameful events that students declaring 'there is genocide in Gaza' were subjected to police violence and dragged on the ground," Erdogan said on Tuesday, addressing the 2024-2025 academic year opening ceremony in Ankara.

He also drew attention to how rectors who allowed demonstrations for Palestine were forced to resign, lynched, and interrogated in the United States Congress.

"No criticism or expression of support for Palestine was tolerated. It has become undeniable that Zionist capital controls the world’s best universities under the guise of donation funds," Erdogan stressed.

The Turkish president also condemned Western governments for failing to prevent the year-long genocide in Gaza, saying they have lost their reputations "in their attempts to protect Israel."

RelatedIsrael will pay price for Gaza genocide — Erdogan says in Oct 7 message

War on humanity

Recommended

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza, claiming an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, 2023, as an excuse.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.

Tel Aviv's one-year war on Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 people. It's currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave, home to over two million Palestinians.

Separately, Israeli attacks across Lebanon since October 2023 have killed more than 2,000 people and uprooted another 1.2 million.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan