Last month, Türkiye signed two back-to-back LNG contracts with energy giants Shell and TotalEnergies, locking natural gas supplies for ten years even though the country wasn’t facing any immediate shortage.

Experts say that Türkiye, which depends on imports to meet its energy requirements, is moving proactively to diversify sources of supply as regional wars and shifting alliances increase uncertainty about global energy security.

Türkiye imports gas via transnational pipelines under long-term contracts, some of which will expire over the next two years.

“The long-term LNG agreements concluded this year serve precisely these objectives,” says Dr Cihad Terzioglu, an energy specialist based in Istanbul.

“In addition to taking advantage of the long-term, flexible price advantage, Türkiye will also utilise international ports and facilities, which will enable it to become one of the game-changing energy players.”

LNG, or liquified natural gas, is supercooled methane that can be transported in large quantities in special sea vessels.

It goes to the credit of the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources that it secured LNG supplies at a crucial time. The LNG market remains tight as European states are looking to buy LNG volumes ahead of the expiry of the Ukraine-Russia pipeline deal.

Europe still receives substantial gas volumes from Russia. However, that gas comes through the territory of Ukraine, which has indicated it won’t renew the agreement with Moscow.

Securing the future

Türkiye's state pipeline company BOTAS signed a 10-year deal with energy giant Shell on September 2 to receive up to 4 billion cubic meters of LNG annually. Starting in 2027, Shell will supply the LNG from its US and global sources to Türkiye.

Only two weeks later, BOTAS signed another 10-year deal with TotalEnergies. Starting in 2027, the agreement will deliver 16 LNG shipments annually, totalling up to 1.6 billion cubic meters annually.

This recent flurry of deals represents only part of Türkiye’s broader strategy to diversify its energy imports. In May, BOTAS signed a decade-long agreement with Texas-based ExxonMobil to supply 2.7 billion cubic meters of LNG annually.

Türkiye has limited domestic energy resources and heavily relies on imports to meet its growing energy demands. With minimal oil and natural gas reserves, the country imports a significant portion of its energy, primarily from Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the country’s industrial capacity has been expanding rapidly, with sectors like manufacturing and construction driving economic growth.