On May 21, as Israeli forces intensified their assault on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp, Silah, a 52-year-old Palestinian woman took a white flag and led her family out, hoping to reach a neighbor’s house for refuge.

But as Silah stepped into the main street, a small drone appeared overhead. A single shot rang out, striking Silah in the head.

“She was falling in front of us and her head was covered in blood.” her brother described the moment of Silah’s killing to Euro-Med.

What killed Silah was a quadcopter, a small, remote-controlled drone armed with advanced lethal weaponry, which Israel has increasingly been deploying in its raids in Gaza.

It was neither the first nor the last time this lethal technology would be employed by Israel in the Palestinian enclave.

Under international humanitarian law, only combatants are considered legitimate targets, and targeting individuals based on suspicion or preemptive assumptions is illegal.

Yet the line seems blurred in Israel, whose official accounts on X recently triggered backlash when they shared a video claiming ‘there are no innocent civilians’ in Gaza.

Since the beginning of its ongoing genocidal war in October 2023, Israel has significantly expanded its use of quadcopters for premeditated strikes on Palestinian civilians.

To this day, reports continue to emerge of drones shooting “everyone that goes out” in Jabalia, the devastated refugee camp built for displaced civilians 75 years ago, as well as in other parts of Gaza.

The Israeli military claims that the devastating raid, having killed 45 Palestinians on its fifth day, aims to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping in the camp.

Beyond the physical danger, Israel employs drones not only as weapons but as instruments of psychological warfare in Gaza.