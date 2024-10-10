WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's future borders would extend beyond Jordan River — minister
Far-right Bezalel Smotrich claims Jerusalem would eventually extend to Damascus in Syria, in line with 'Greater Israel' ideology.
Israel's future borders would extend beyond Jordan River — minister
Smotrich's statements  led to diplomatic isolation, with recent visits to the US and France marked with his absence at official meetings. / Photo: Reuters
October 10, 2024

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sparked controversy with comments that suggested an expanded "Greater Israel" in a recent documentary.

Smotrich suggested that Israel's future borders would extend beyond the Jordan River. "Little by little," he responded when asked about possible expansion in the “In Israel: Ministers of Chaos” documentary.

The far-right minister also claimed that Jerusalem would eventually extend to Damascus in Syria, in line with the "Greater Israel" ideology based on religious interpretations of a so-called "promised land."

The remarks follow previous controversial statements made by Smotrich, who denied the existence of a Palestinian people and said a Palestinian city should be "wiped off the face of the earth."

RelatedLeak reveals Smotrich's annexation plan for Israel-occupied West Bank
Recommended

Smotrich's statements have led to diplomatic isolation, with recent visits to the US and France marked with his absence at official meetings.

In Paris, Smotrich's use of a map of Israel that included Jordan further inflamed the debate.

The event was moved because of public outcry, which Smotrich interpreted as "hatred of Israel is everywhere."

The "Greater Israel" concept, rooted in religious texts, envisions Israeli expansion into parts of Palestine, Syria and Jordan, though exact borders remain undefined.

RelatedIs Israeli invasion of Lebanon stemming from the dream of Greater Israel?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control