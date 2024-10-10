Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sparked controversy with comments that suggested an expanded "Greater Israel" in a recent documentary.

Smotrich suggested that Israel's future borders would extend beyond the Jordan River. "Little by little," he responded when asked about possible expansion in the “In Israel: Ministers of Chaos” documentary.

The far-right minister also claimed that Jerusalem would eventually extend to Damascus in Syria, in line with the "Greater Israel" ideology based on religious interpretations of a so-called "promised land."

The remarks follow previous controversial statements made by Smotrich, who denied the existence of a Palestinian people and said a Palestinian city should be "wiped off the face of the earth."