Israeli forces have launched another attack on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in southern Lebanon, injuring several Sri Lankan peacekeepers stationed there.

According to Lebanon's official National News Agency, an Israeli Merkava tank targeted one of UNIFIL's observation towers on the main road connecting Tyre to Naqoura, in front of a Lebanese Army checkpoint, injuring the contingent stationed there on Friday.

It said Israeli artillery fired a shell that struck the main entrance of the UNIFIL command centre in Naqoura, causing damage to the site.

UNIFIL's command centre in Naqoura has been targeted by Israeli military artillery for the second time in three days.

On Thursday, the UN peacekeeping force said UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura and several of its troops’ positions were repeatedly shelled by Israeli forces, injuring two troops.