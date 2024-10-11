In recent weeks, Israel has expanded its war in Lebanon, hitting densely populated civilian neighbourhoods with powerful bombs. Now, Tel Aviv has even started engaging UN peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon.

On Thursday, the United National Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that the Israeli military attacked its headquarters in Naqoura, injuring two peacekeepers.

Israeli forces again attacked UNIFIL headquarters on Friday, injuring several Sri Lankan peacekeepers, according to Lebanon’s official media report.

The report says an Israeli Merkava tank targeted one of UNIFIL’s observation towers, damaging the main entrance of the UNIFIL command centre in Naqoura.

These incidents highlight the challenges the multinational UNIFIL mission faces as it strives to fulfil its mandate amidst Israel’s increasing aggression.

Here’s a quick look into what UNIFIL is and its purpose.

What is UNIFIL’s mission?

Established in March 1978 following Israel’s invasion of Lebanon, UNIFIL was created by the UN Security Council to ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops, restore peace, and assist the Lebanese government in reestablishing its authority in the region.

Over the years, the mandate has evolved, particularly after the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, leading to the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701.

This resolution expanded UNIFIL's responsibilities to include monitoring ceasefires, supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), and facilitating humanitarian access to civilians.

UNIFIL currently comprises over 10,500 personnel from 50 countries, operating along a 75-mile stretch known as the Blue Line, which demarcates the border.

The top contributing countries to the force include Indonesia, India, Ghana, Nepal, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, France, China, and Ireland.

The peacekeepers are tasked with preventing ceasefire violations and reporting any breaches to the UN Security Council.

Despite being armed, UNIFIL personnel are limited in their use of weapons and authorised to engage only when their safety or the safety of civilians is directly threatened.

