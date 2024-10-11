WORLD
Trump asks for military protection in final campaign stretch
US President Joe Biden says he has authorised security to protect Trump as if he were a sitting president.
Trump's campaign told officials that it has had to move, reschedule or cancel campaign events because of lack of adequate protection. / Photo: Reuters
October 11, 2024

Donald Trump's campaign has requested the use of military aircraft and vehicles to protect the former US president as he campaigns during the final weeks of the presidential campaign, the New York Times and Washington Post reported on Friday.

The request follows two recent assassination attempts against the Republican presidential candidate. It also comes after Trump's campaign last month said he had been briefed by US intelligence officials on alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him.

A representative for the US Secret Service, which is charged with protecting presidential candidates, said "the former president is receiving the highest levels of protection" but confirmed the Trump campaign had requested more.

"The Secret Service will remain vigilant and continue to adjust and enhance its protective posture as needed to mitigate evolving threats," the representative said.

US President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters, said he has authorised security to protect Trump as if he were a sitting president, and if Trump's request falls in that category it should be granted.

Request for no-fly zones

Representatives for Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the New York Times, Trump's campaign has been in contact with White House chief of staff Jeff Zients and acting Secret Service Ronald Rowe asking for military assets to protect the Republican candidate, who is facing US Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

Trump's campaign told officials that it has had to move, reschedule or cancel campaign events because of lack of adequate protection, the Times reported, citing four people briefed on the matter.

His campaign also asked for expanded flight restrictions over his homes and campaign rallies as well as prepositioned ballistic glass at events in battleground states, the Washington Post reported, citing emails it had obtained and unnamed sources.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has acknowledged the September briefing to Trump but did not confirm any specifics.

The US Secret Service faced widespread criticism after the first assassination attempt against Trump in July that led to the resignation of is director and other security changes.

