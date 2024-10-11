The steadfastness of Palestinians in Jabalia and their refusal to comply with Israeli army illegal evacuation orders have thwarted the implementation of the "Generals' Plan" to evacuate the northern Gaza, Israeli dailyYedioth Ahronoth reported.

The Israeli army announced on Sunday the start of a military offensive in Jabalia, followed by a fierce assault on the eastern and western regions of northern Gaza — the most intense since May.

It warned residents in Jabalia, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia to evacuate southward, while Gaza authorities cautioned residents against following the orders they deemed a "deception and a lie."

Secondary combat zone

The Israeli newspaper highlighted that "last week, the Gaza Strip was officially designated as a secondary combat zone by the Israeli army, coinciding with the commencement of the ground operation in southern Lebanon."

"The army left the regular division in charge of the southern command to raid Jabalia for an extended period of more than a few weeks, due to the unusual insistence of the residents on not evacuating southward," it said.

It pointed out that the army previously conducted two ground assaults against Jabalia last November and December, marking the current operation the third since the start of the Gaza onslaught on Oct. 7, 2023.