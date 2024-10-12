Saturday, October 12, 2024

1830 GMT — The Israeli military announced that the US has deployed the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defence system in Israel amid tensions with Iran.

Israeli Army Radio described the move as part of preparations for the expected Israeli response to Iran’s recent missile attack.

However, American officials, according to reporters for the Walla news site and KAN public broadcaster, have said the US has yet to make a final decision on whether to deploy the THAAD anti-missile defence system in Israel.

While it is described as the "first" such deployment, the US announced a temporary deployment of THAAD in March 2019 as part of joint defence exercises.

It remains unclear whether the current deployment will be permanent.

THAAD, developed by Lockheed Martin, is a defensive weapon intended to intercept high-altitude short and medium-range ballistic missiles.

1905 GMT — Israeli army detects 10 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Golan Heights

The Israeli army said that it detected 10 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward the occupied Golan Heights.

“The Israeli army detected the launch of 10 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the Golan Heights, with some being intercepted while others fell in open areas,” the Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Sirens sounded in the town of Majdal Shams and the Kidmat Tsvi settlement in the Golan Heights, according to the channel.

1845 GMT — Israelis protest in Tel Aviv, demanding government action for hostages

Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza blocked a section of the main Ayalon Street in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, demanding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the protesters, including families of the captives in Gaza, closed the main street and set it on fire.

The demonstrators also held signs bearing the names of 101 Israelis held in Gaza, calling on authorities to "take urgent steps to bring them back."

1801 GMT — Israel declares 5 new areas along Lebanon border closed military zones

Israel's army said five new areas along its border with Lebanon had been declared a closed military zone, as its troops battled Hezbollah forces inside the neighbouring country.

"Following a situational assessment, the areas of Zarit, Shomera, Shtula, Netua, and Even Menachem in northern Israel will be declared a closed military zone as of 20:00 today (17:00 GMT)," an army statement said, adding: "entry to this area is prohibited".

1800 GMT — Protest against US support for Israel held in Istanbul

Following the International Free Palestine Congress organised by the Media Platform Association in collaboration with the Asim's Generation Social Media Platform, members of the platforms staged a protest outside the US Consulate in Istanbul against Washington’s support for Israel.

Making a statement on behalf of the group gathered in front of the consulate, Adem Palabiyik, the congress coordinator and faculty member at the Bitlis Eren University, said the struggle of the people of Gaza against Israel’s occupation is legitimate from religious, moral, and international law perspectives.

He said that Palestine, and especially Gaza, is the Ottoman legacy and the last fortress of resistance.

1709 GMT — Lebanon Christian leader says ending political deadlock key to war truce

The head of a major Christian party in politically deadlocked Lebanon said that electing a new president was key to obtaining a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah allies and their adversaries including the Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) party have been deadlocked over the presidency, unable to reach a consensus.

"The urgency first and foremost is a ceasefire to end the catastrophe that our people are enduring," said Samir Geagea, who heads the LF and parliament's largest Christian bloc.

"In the absence of serious international initiatives, our only option to reach a ceasefire is by electing a president," Geagea, who is close to the United States and Saudi Arabia, said in a press conference.

1640 GMT — Israeli army kills 12 Palestinians in Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli strikes across Gaza, according to medical sources.

Emergency teams reached seven dead bodies and recovered four injured after the Israeli army hit a house in Al-Hawaja Street in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

Two Palestinians have lost their lives, and several others were injured due to an Israeli attack on a group of civilians in the Man'ama area near the Al-Salah Clinic in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

Another Israeli air strike targeted a gathering of civilians near the Jundia family’s home in the Shujayya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, killing three family members and injuring several others, the same source added.

1551 GMT — Lebanon death toll rises to 2,255 as Israel strikes villages

The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli attacks since October 8, 2023, has risen to 2,255, with 10,524 others injured, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

It said that 26 people were killed and 144 injured over the last 24 hours.

Israel has mounted massive air strikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since September 23 that have killed more than 1,437 victims and injured north of 4,123.

1504 GMT — Lebanon says 9 dead in Israeli strikes on two villages

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes on two villages, one north of Beirut and another south of the capital, killed at least nine people.

An "Israeli enemy strike on Maaysra", a Shia Islam majority village in a mostly Christian mountain area north of Beirut, killed "five people and wounded 14 others", the ministry said in a statement, adding separately that "four people were killed and 14 others wounded" in an "Israeli enemy strike" on Barja in the Shouf district south of the capital.

1450 GMT — UN peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon amid escalating tension

One UN peacekeeper was injured by gunfire in the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said.

“Last night, a peacekeeper at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura was hit by gunfire due to ongoing military activity nearby,” the UN force said in a statement.

“We do not yet know the origin of the fire,” it said.

“We remind all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and premises, including avoiding combat activities near UNIFIL positions,” the statement added.

1500 GMT — 34 nations demand security guarantees for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

A joint statement from 34 countries contributing to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) called for the protection of UN peacekeepers amid rising tensions in the region.

The countries, including Brazil, China, France, Türkiye, and the UK, reaffirmed their "full support for UNIFIL's mission" to bring stability to southern Lebanon and promote peace.

1158 GMT — Palestinian resistance groups target Israeli troops in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance groups announced that they targeted Israeli soldiers and vehicles in northern Gaza, resulting in several Israeli casualties.

In a statement, the Hamas military wing Qassam Brigades said its fighters detonated a powerful explosive device against a group of 15 Israeli soldiers attempting to raid a house near the communications junction.

The explosion resulted in casualties among the troops in the western Jabalia refugee camp, the statement added.

In a separate statement, Qassam Brigades said they targeted an Israeli armoured personnel carrier with a Yassin 105 anti-armour missile north of Gaza City and an attack on an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 missile in the Al-Tawam area.

1311 GMT — UNIFIL refuses to withdraw despite Israeli threats: report

A spokesman for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon has said Israel had requested it leave its positions in south Lebanon where Israel is clashing with Lebanese group Hezbollah, but they had refused.

They asked us to withdraw "from the positions along the Blue Line... or up to five kilometers (three miles) from the Blue Line," UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti told AFP, using the term for the demarcation line between both countries.

"But there was a unanimous decision to stay."

1256 GMT — Health centres in Lebanon have shut down amid intensified Israeli strikes: WHO chief

Lebanon's healthcare system is struggling to cope with the increasing needs amid Israel's ongoing attack, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief has said.

“Out of 207 primary health care centres in conflict areas in Lebanon, 100 are now closed due to the escalation of violence. 5 hospitals have shut as a result of structural damage following attacks,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"The attacks on health workers and facilities, which have caused almost 100 deaths, must stop," he urged.

1256 GMT — Israel claims intercepting missiles, drones fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed that it intercepted two drones and two missiles launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

In a statement on X, the military said the air force intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles heading to the country from Lebanon.

No injuries were reported as the drones did not cross into Israel, it added.

1145 GMT — Hezbollah says launched drone attack on base in north Israel's Haifa

Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack on a military base in north Israel's Haifa, hours after claiming an attack on another base south of the city.

Hezbollah fighters at 8:00 am (0500 GMT) launched "an air attack with a group of explosives-laden drones on an air defence base" in Haifa, a statement from the Iran-backed group said.

Later, Hezbollah also said it fired rockets at Israel’s Zevulun military industrial base north of Haifa, targeting a gathering of soldiers in the northern settlement of Misgav Am.

1120 GMT — Israeli strikes kill 19 people in Gaza as tanks push deeper north

Israeli military strikes on Gaza overnight killed at least 19 Palestinians, medics said, while forces continued to push deeper into the Jabalia area, where international relief agencies say thousands of people are trapped.

Palestinian health officials put the number of people killed in Jabalia over the past week at around 150.

1107 GMT — Israel orders 'immediate' evacuation of 23 villages in Lebanon

The Israeli army has ordered the residents of 23 villages in southern Lebanon to immediately evacuate their homes.

In a statement on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee listed the areas, including Ayta ash Shab, Ramieh, Yater, Qaouzah, Bayt Lif, Hanine, Rachaf, Aynata, Qlaileh, Al Haush, Nabaa, Touline, Al Tamriya, Khiam, Al Khirbah, Kfarhamam.

The list also included Louai zeh, Jisr Abu Zebla, Jabal Al Adas, Dahr Barriet Jaber, Kafra, Ramadiyeh, and Zibqine.

Warning residents to evacuate their homes “immediately,” he instructed residents to move north of the Awali River and prohibited any movement southward.

1105 GMT — Interior Ministry in Gaza urges residents to defy Israeli evacuation orders, warns of danger in southern areas

The Interior Ministry in Gaza has urged residents in northern Gaza to defy Israeli evacuation orders, warning that the southern regions, which the Israeli army claims are “safe,” are also facing constant bombardment, despite claims by the Israeli army that they are “safe.”

The ministry’s statement came hours after the Israeli army issued evacuation warnings to large sections of northern Gaza, advising residents to leave as part of an expanding military offensive that began on Oct. 6.

“We urge all our people to remain steadfast and not leave their homes, particularly in the areas threatened by the occupation this morning,” the statement read.

1053 GMT — Israeli army claims 30 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee

The Israeli army has claimed that approximately 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee region, with some being intercepted.