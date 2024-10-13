WORLD
Train coaches derail after collision in Egypt, several injured
Twenty-three ambulances were sent to the accident site, and initial examinations indicated that injuries included bruises, abrasions, and superficial wounds.
Egypt's Health Ministry reported that the incident occurred on Sunday morning. / Photo: AA archive
October 13, 2024

Twenty people were injured in a train collision in Egypt’s Minya Province that caused two carriages to plunge into an irrigation canal, Egyptian authorities reported.

The Egyptian National Railways (ENR) said in a statement on Sunday that the accident occurred when one train collided with the rear of another travelling from Aswan to Cairo in the area between Abu Qurqas and Minya. The impact caused two carriages from the second train to derail and fall into the Ibrahimiyah Canal.

In response, ENR dispatched emergency equipment and cranes to the scene. The train was separated from the derailed carriages and resumed its journey toward Cairo, according to the statement, though no further details were provided.

Egypt's Health Ministry reported that the incident occurred on Sunday morning, prompting an increase in medical readiness at nearby hospitals.

Twenty-three ambulances were sent to the accident site, and initial examinations indicated that injuries included bruises, abrasions, and superficial wounds.

No fatalities have been reported, and doctors are still assessing the injured.

In recent years, Egypt has been working to improve its railway system to prevent accidents, focusing on upgrading equipment, infrastructure, and workforce training. Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir has noted that around 2.5 million people use Egypt’s railways daily.

