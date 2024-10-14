The Israeli army is using booby-trapped robots equipped with tons of explosives to commit massive acts of destruction and killing, including massacres, willful killing, enforced starvation, and widespread forced displacement in northern Gaza, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has said.

In a report published on Monday, the rights group said it has received numerous testimonies of the Israeli army using remotely detonated booby-trapped robots, which cause widespread destruction to nearby homes and buildings and result in significant loss of life, while also severely hindering the efforts of civil defense and ambulance crews.

"Israel's use of booby-trapped robots is prohibited under international law, as these robots are considered indiscriminate weapons that cannot be directed or limited to military targets," the Geneva-based organisation said in a statement on Sunday.

"Due to their nature, they directly hit civilians, or hit military targets, civilians or civilian property indiscriminately. As such, they are illegal weapons under international law, and using them in residential areas is a crime against humanity in and of itself."

According to the report, the Israeli army has completely separated northern Gaza from the city of Gaza by deploying vehicles and setting up sand barriers and rubble from destroyed homes, alongside fire cover from drones.

In a testimony provided to Euro-Med, a resident trapped near the Al-Qassabi neighborhood, southwest of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza, described a massive explosion on October 9th.

For security reasons, the individual's name was withheld.

"A huge explosion occurred nearby, louder than anything we’ve heard before, even louder than airstrikes," the witness recounted.

"White dust covered the entire area. We later learned the explosion was caused by a robot loaded with explosives, destroying six or seven houses in one blast. The Israeli army detonates the robot regardless of whether civilians are inside."