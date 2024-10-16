WORLD
2 MIN READ
Toddlers and women among victims as migrant boat sinks near Greek island
Migrants chasing dreams of a better future met a tragic end when their boat sank off the coast of the Greek island of Kos, while 27 others were rescued from the disaster.
Toddlers and women among victims as migrant boat sinks near Greek island
A woman is assisted off a migrant boat upon the boat's arrival to Lesbos, Greece. / Photo: AP Archive / Others
October 16, 2024

Two infant boys were among four people who died in a migrant boat sinking near the Greek Aegean island of Kos, according to the Greek coastguard.

Two women also died in the boat sinking, which occurred in mild weather, a coastguard spokesman said on Tuesday.

27 people were rescued, including a man detained as a suspected smuggler, the spokesperson told AFP.

In a separate incident on Friday, 78 migrants from a wooden boat sailing some 23 nautical miles off the tiny island of Gavdos in Greece's south, were rescued.

The migrants are now being taken to the island of Crete.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the boat.

Greece was a favoured gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia in 2015-2016, when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mostly via inflatable dinghies.

Recommended
Related'They are human beings' – 56,800 migrants dead and missing

Perilous crossings

Last month, a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the French coast in the English Channel, claiming the lives of six children and a pregnant woman among the 12 victims.

According to the local prosecutor's office, 10 of the deceased were female and two were male.

The French coast guard reported that over 50 individuals were rescued near Cape Gris-Nez, close to Boulogne-sur-Mer, with two of them in critical condition.

Officials stated that the boat was overloaded, with its bottom "ripped open," and noted that fewer than eight people on board were wearing life jackets.

SOURCE:AP, AFP, Reuters
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control