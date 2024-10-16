WORLD
Tehran is ready for 'decisive' response if Israel attacks: Iran to UN
On October 1, Iran fired about 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.
People look at a destroyed building that was hit in Iran's missile attack in Hod Hasharon, Israel. / Photo: AP Archive
October 16, 2024

Iranian top diplomat has warned the UN chief Antonio Guterres that Tehran is prepared for a "decisive and regretful" response if Israel attacks the country.

"Iran, while making all-out efforts to protect the peace and security of the region, is fully prepared for a decisive and regretful response to any adventures" by Israel, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, quoted by his office on Wednesday.

On October 1, Iran launched around 200 missiles at Israel, its second direct attack on the country in less than six months.

Most of the missiles were intercepted by Israel's air defence system, while some hit military bases, but no major damage or casualties were reported.

Iran said the missiles were launched to avenge the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah who was killed by an Israeli air strike in the Lebanese capital on September 27.

'Big mistake'

Iran's missile attack was also in response to the assassination of the former political head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran on July 31.

Israel has vowed retaliation after the attack, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that Tehran had made a 'big mistake' and would 'pay for it.

An Israeli official, on the other hand, has said that the military is "preparing a response" to the Iranian missile barrage that targeted Israel.

"The IDF [Israeli military] is preparing a response to the unprecedented and unlawful Iranian attack on Israeli civilians and Israel," the military official said on October 6 on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

He did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the response.

